Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, ask Delhi Capitals to bat

skipper won the toss and opted to field against in an (IPL) match, here on Sunday.

The visitors made two changes in the team with and replacing and The hosts made four changes in their playing eleven brought in Kane Williamson, Ricky Bhui, and K in place of Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, and

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), (Captain), Vijay Shankar, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, & K Khaleel Ahmed

(Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, (Captain), Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada & Ishant Sharma

--IANS

kk/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)