Garmin bullish on Indian luxury wearable market

Bullish on the Indian luxury watches market, US-based wearable is set to introduce its super premium 'MARQ' line-up of smartwatches in the third quarter of 2019.

watches grew 54.3 per cent and accounted for 29.8 per cent of all wearable device shipments in 2018, says a recent report by the (IDC).

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the worldwide market for grew 31.4 per cent, reaching a new high of 59.3 million units.

New products from players like Garmin, and helped the basic wearables category return to growth during the third quarter of 2018.

" will soon come up with a new product called "MARQ" which is in the ultra-premium category. The price range of these will be close to Rs 2 lakh. After witnessing our growth last year, we see that has a great potential in all price categories," Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager- India, told IANS.

The Kansas-headquartered company, which also produces consumer, professional aviation and that make use of the Global Positioning System (GPS) for navigational assistance, would unveil five variants in the luxury segment.

The five variants in the "MARQ" line-up would include the Garmin MARQ Driver, MARQ Aviator, MARQ Captain,

The company, which also provides solutions to the Indian Army, said it would introduce the watches after all the government regulations are met with.

"We are following the government norms which are required to import the products, such as getting a BIS certificate," Rizvi stressed.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), Garmin will see tough competition from luxe brands including the likes of Tag Heuer, Brietling and Omega. However, aspirational users are likely to drive its sales in the country.

"With rising affluence in the country, the market is now home to aspirational customers who seek premium, This breed of customers care about their appearances, and are willing to spend more on luxury brands," Prabhu Ram, Head, (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

Garmin has been synonymous with wearables and fitness trackers.

"With the "MARQ", Garmin has taken a bold stab at the uber-luxe segment. Each of the specific activity-focused will find favour with the tech-savvy and fitness-conscious upwardly mobile Indians," added Ram.

The wearable is also working towards strengthening its in

"We've invested in a service centre in the country. This is to ensure that all the products we are launching in 2019 have a strong backup for service support as well as extended warranty," Rizvi said.

