Leaked images of Google Glass 2 show hardware tweaks

The first images of Google's second Enterprise Edition of its smart wearable for eyes "Glass" has been leaked with hardware tweaks.

Glass Enterprise Edition is a hands-free, that intuitively fits into the user's workflow to help them remain engaged and focused on their work.

Since its first iteration, Glass has used a magnetic pin-based system for connecting its charging and data cable but the pictures show the second generation of Glass is coming with a single USB- on the rear of the device, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.

"The device was first reported in October and a month later, it got its (FCC) certification. Not long after that, a Geekbench benchmark confirmed that this is mostly just some spec bumps and tweaks on the first Enterprise Edition," the report said.

Running 8.0 Oreo, the device is expected to come with a Snapdragon 710, an integrated LTE modem, support for 5.0, Wi-Fi, a 32MP camera with 4K video capturing capabilities and 3GB

It remains unclear by when would officially launch the Glass Enterprise Edition 2.

The company rolled out the first Enterprise Edition of Glass in mid-2017.

