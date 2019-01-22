Honor to launch smartwatch, smart band with View 20 in India

-
Chinese handset maker Honor is set to launch its smartwatch called the Honor Watch Magic and Honor Band 4 Running smart band in India along with the View 20 smartphone on January 29.
The Honor Watch Magic would be a 9.8-mm thin smartwatch and sport features such as touch screen Retina AMOLED display, dual-chipset low-energy consumption system, and three-satellite positioning for multiple sports mode, industry sources told IANS on Tuesday.
The smartwatch would also feature TruSeen 3.0 smarter heart-rate monitor and Trusleep 2.0 sleep quality smart tracking.
Honor Band 4 Running would professionally manage the running posture through six-axis sensors, the sources added.
The device would be introduced on Amazon India and its pre-bookings began on January 15.
The smartphone, announced at Honor's Artology event in Hong Kong in December 2018, has a new full-view display experience, courtesy the Honor's "All-View Display".
--IANS
ksc/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
