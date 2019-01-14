Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

Xiaomi-backed wearable brand on Monday launched its Amazfit Verge in on in for Rs 11,999.

The device will be available on the starting January 15.

"At Huami, it is our endeavour to provide our customers with the best of both fashion and For the launch of Amazfit Verge in India, we have amplified the technological features on the wrist while maintaining our fashioned designs," Mark Mau, Director, Huami, said in a statement.

The company has also partnered with Innovations, a importer, to market the Amazfit Verge in the country.

With 1.3-inch AMOLED display, heart rate monitoring and notifications, Amazfit Verge is an for the health-conscious people.

The is equipped with 11 sports mode, built-in GPS, heart rate sensor and tracks distance, time, pace, calories, speed, elevation and more.

This is a futuristic that combines voice-controlled (AI) and the ability to make phone calls in an ultra modern design, the company added.

--IANS

ksc/ksk/bg

