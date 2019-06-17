Gary Woodland wins US Open, his first major title

Gary of the won at the Links in Sunday's win marks Woodland's first title in a after starting the final day as leader, reports news.

"I never let myself get ahead. Once that went in, it all came out of me. It's special to finish it off here at Pebble Beach," said after winning.

resisted the onslaught of fellow countryman Brooks Koepka, winner of the previous two editions of the Open and of the recent at the Bethpage Black course, finishing 13-under-par, three strokes ahead of Koepka (-10).

This was the fifth consecutive trophy to remain in the after Germany's won the championship in 2014.

England's (-7), who won the 2013 US Open, posed a threat to Woodland for a time, but a string of bogeys on the last few holes left him sharing third place with Americans Xander Schauffele and Chez Revie and Spain's Jon Rahm, all of them seven-under-par.

"I haven't played on a course as complicated as this in a while. There was no need to do anything very special, just not slip back from the leaders and wait for the opportunity," said Rahm, who achieved his best ranking in

The week began with speculations about Koepka winning his third straight US Open or the possibility of legend Tiger Wood picking up his 16th after winning the Augusta Masters earlier this year.

"Again, got off to another [bad] start and was able to fight it off. Turned back around and got it to under par for the week which is - normally it's a good thing, but this week the guys are definitely taking to it," said Woods, who finished with two-under-par.

Woodland's 13-under-total also shattered Tiger Woods' 12-under-272 win at the 2000 US Open, although he was only three strokes ahead of the second-placed player, while Woods had won by 15 points.

The last of the year, The Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, will be played next month, and the Europeans will be aiming to end the dominance of the Americans in the first three majors played in 2019 so far.

--IANS

aak/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)