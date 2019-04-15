Gavaskar surprised at Pant not being in WC squad

Former Gavaskar was surprised as young stumper Rishabh was not included in Indias 15-member squad.

pipped in the fight for the second wicketkeeper's slot for the showpiece event, starting May 30 in England and Gavaskar however, also said that Karthik is a better wicketkeeper.

"A bit surprised, looking at his (Pant's) form. He was batting exceptionally well, not only in the IPL but before that also. He was showing great improvement his wicket-keeping as well. He brings that left-handed option in the top-six which is very handy against the bowlers," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Today.

"The bowlers have to change their line (for a left-hander) and the captains have to do a lot of field arrangements," he opined.

"On a morning when say, MSD (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) has a and can't play, you want somebody who is a better wicket-keeper. I think Karthik's wicket-keeping skills, more than anything, have won him this place," Gavaskar said.

He added that all-rounder will be a valuable asset for the team.

"He is a who has improved over the last one year. He has grown in confidence. Shankar is a very useful He is a very very good batsman, handy bowler, and an outstanding fielder," the batting great explained.

