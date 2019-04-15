Karthik beat Pant on wicket-keeping skills: Prasad

BCCI chief selector on Monday made it clear that wicketkeeper-batsman will not automatically start in the playing XI in the upcoming and will only get a chance when M.S. Dhoni gets injured.

Announcing the 15-member squad for the prestigious quadrennial event to be held in England and Wales, Prasad said that Karthik's wicket-keeping skills and ability to handle pressure resulted in him being picked over Rishabh Pant.

"We were all in unison that either Pant or DK will come in only when Mahi is injured. In an important game, wicket-keeping is also important. That's the reason we went with Dinesh Karthik," he said.

The chief selector also heaped praises on Pant and said that the left-handed batsman is full of talent. "Pant is full of talent. There's a lot of time for him. It's just unfortunate that he's missed out. Under pressure, we have seen finishing matches. That scored for him," Prasad stated.

has been included in the squad as the number four batsman instead of Ambati Rayadu while Ravindra Jadeja has been picked as the third spinner instead of a fourth pacer.

Speaking over Shankar's inclusion, Prasad said that the 26-year-old all-rounder from gives "three dimensions" to the team.

"After the Champions Trophy, we have tried quite a few middle-order batsmen, which also included Karthik, Shreyas Iyer, We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but gives three dimensions. He can bat, if the conditions are overcast he can bowl, plus he is a We are looking at as a number four batsman. Now we have plenty of options for that slot."

K.L. Rahul, who has been included as the reserve opener, can bat in the middle order too, if the team management needs, stated the BCCI chief selector.

Four additional medium pacers will travel to England with the team as practice net bowlers, said Prasad.

will begin their campaign against on June 5.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), M.S. Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja,

