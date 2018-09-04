Germany look to rebuild after disastrous World Cup

Two months after Germany's early group exit from the 2018 in Russia, is facing the toughest test of his coaching career. His side lines up against world champions in the newly-formed this Thursday evening.

While the country's fans seem to have lost confidence in their national team, the 57-year-old said he is optimistic about rebooting the side after its disastrous campaign. In a survey, nearly 80 per cent of the supporters said they felt Loew would be unable to put the team back on the road to success, reports

Many expected a "revolution" but were disappointed as Loew nominated 16 members of squad for the first game. The reported that an official mentioned that Loew could be sacked by November if he fails to improve his team.

Meanwhile, the number of critics in is growing as Loew seems to have lost most of the confidence people once had in him. Former German international demanded radical changes. "I want to see a change in attitude on the pitch, I want to see passion and pride," Matthaeus said.

Another former for and Liverpool, expects Loew to be sacked if he can't deliver convincing answers in the next two games against and

Loew recently admitted that he hadn't been able to motivate the team in and spoke about his biggest mistake as he assumed they would be successful with possession-based "That was close to being arrogant," he said.

Loew also said he was responsible for his team's lack of inspiration. After an intense analysis, Loew seems confident his side can satisfy the expectations of the German public. The promised that he and his team will be full of determination to make up for the poor performance in

"Facing France, the world champions, is the right challenge to prove our qualities," Loew said. The German announced that he would be taking the Nations League very seriously. Most of his players seem to be ready to repair the damage that has been done to the team's image.

"We have to make up for our display in Russia," said. striker emphasized: "It is time to show we are still very much alive and kicking."

Of the established players, only Juventus veteran has been left out. Leroy Sane, and were omitted from the final German squad shortly before the 2018 World Cup, but find themselves in the coach's good books again.

Loew has nominated three newcomers; Kai Harvertz, defender and TSG Hoffenheim's left-back for the duel against

Paris St Germain's spoke about the team's responsibility to readjust, adding that do not need to hide from nations like France. "We are still Germany," Draxler emphasized.

