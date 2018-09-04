Shooter Mitharval strikes gold in 50m pistol

India's Om Prakash Mitharval clinched gold in the men's 50m pistol event here on Tuesday, claiming his countrys third gold medal at the ISSF World Championships.

The 23-year-old shot 564 with 12Xs to finish ahead of Serbia's 34-year-old (562 with 8Xs) and (560 with 13Xs).

Mitharval opened his match with two average series of 92 and 90 points, then progressively climbing up the table. In his third round, Mitharval signed a fantastic 97, then sealed his victory with a 95-96-94 combination.

Serbia's 34-year-old Mikec, placed 2nd, finished only two points behind his Indian rival. The podium was completed by Daemyung, who scored 560 points to take the bronze.

In the team event, Daemyung climbed atop the podium with his teammates, winning gold with 1670 total points. The team silver went to Seriba, who totalled 1667 points, while the bronze was awarded to with 1661.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team junior event, India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhidnya secured a bronze medal with 407.3 points. grabbed the top two spots.

