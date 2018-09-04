FC Zenit sign Italian midfielder Marchisio

FC Zenit have announced the signing of veteran Italian on a two-year contract.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after terminating his contract with Italian football giants Juventus, which he had joined at the age of seven.

is a seven-time winner, three-time winner of and four times of the Italian Cup. While at Juventus, he played twice in the final of

"I had no doubt about signing for Zenit. I like the club, I like the ambition. After leaving Juventus, I promised that I would not sign for any other Italian team, but I still wanted to find a place that shares my values," was quoted as saying by the Russian club's website on Monday.

"When I saw yesterday's match (against Spartak) I was struck by the stadium, and the way the fans supported Zenit," he added.

Before that, I talked to (a former Zenit player), and asked him to recommend a good restaurant! In fact, Mimmo confirmed that Zenit is a special club with amazing fans. At the end of the week, I will come to to see everything with my own eyes."

Marchisio has played 389 matches for Juventus, scoring 37 goals and made 42 assists.

In August 2009, Marchisio made his debut for and has won 55 caps and scored 5 goals.

