Getafe's Cristoforo thrilled to return to La Liga

Getafe's Uruguayan said on Tuesday that he is happy to return on loan to the Spanish football league, where he previously played at

The 25-year-old was the last deal for in this summer's transfer window, reports

"I always like the Spanish league, since it is a very competitive tournament," Cristoforo said at his presentation.

Cristoforo started his career at Peñarol in from 2011 until 2013, then moved to for three seasons and then joined the Italian side Fiorentina in 2016 on loan and then as a transfer in 2017.

Cristoforo has had success in during his three year playing stint with where he appeared in 56 matches with Los Hispalenses.

After his presentation and meeting with teammates and coaching staff, the stressed that the team "now has to work and continue to improve."

Cristoforo could make his debut in the September 16 clash when the Azulones will square off against the midfielder's former at in

--IANS

pur/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)