Getafe's Cristoforo thrilled to return to La Liga

Getafe's Uruguayan midfielder Sebastian Cristoforo said on Tuesday that he is happy to return on loan to the Spanish football league, where he previously played at Sevilla.
The 25-year-old midfielder was the last deal for Getafe in this summer's transfer window, reports Efe.
"I always like the Spanish league, since it is a very competitive tournament," Cristoforo said at his Getafe presentation.
Cristoforo started his career at Peñarol in Uruguay from 2011 until 2013, then moved to Sevilla for three seasons and then joined the Italian side Fiorentina in 2016 on loan and then as a transfer in 2017.
Cristoforo has had success in La Liga during his three year playing stint with Sevilla where he appeared in 56 matches with Los Hispalenses.
After his presentation and meeting with teammates and coaching staff, the midfielder stressed that the team "now has to work and continue to improve."
Cristoforo could make his debut in the September 16 La Liga clash when the Azulones will square off against the midfielder's former Los Hispalenses club at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville.
--IANS
pur/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU