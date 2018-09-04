Keisuke Honda begins training Cambodia football team

Former Japanese striker Keisuke Honda, who was recently appointed the of the Cambodian team, oversaw a training session at the here on Tuesday.

Honda, who had recently announced his retirement from international football, looked relaxed as he interacted with the Cambodian national team players, an efe-epa reported.

Federation of Cambodia's had announced Honda's appointment on August 12 and said he hoped that he would help build up the national team for the AFF Championship later this year.

Honda, whose goals at in helped reach the Round of 16, recently signed with reigning A-League champions Melbourne Victory for the 2018-19 season. He plans to continue his A-league career but will also guide Cambodian coaches through weekly video calls.

--IANS

pur/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)