Keisuke Honda begins training Cambodia football team

IANS  |  Phnom Penh 

Former Japanese striker Keisuke Honda, who was recently appointed the head coach of the Cambodian football team, oversaw a training session at the Olympic National Stadium here on Tuesday.

Honda, who had recently announced his retirement from international football, looked relaxed as he interacted with the Cambodian national team players, an efe-epa journalist reported.

Football Federation of Cambodia's President General Sao Sokha had announced Honda's appointment on August 12 and said he hoped that he would help build up the national team for the AFF Championship later this year.

Honda, whose goals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa helped Japan reach the Round of 16, recently signed with reigning A-League champions Melbourne Victory for the 2018-19 season. He plans to continue his A-league career but will also guide Cambodian coaches through weekly video calls.

First Published: Tue, September 04 2018. 18:18 IST

