Historic performances, big lows mark India's Asiad show (Analysis)

A record medals tally along with matching the largest ever gold medal haul, success in little known and disappointments in wrestling, and were the hallmarks of India's performance at the 18th in

ended up at the eighth spot with 15 gold, 24 silver 30 bronze for a highest ever total of 69 medals. has thus surpassed their previous highest tally of 65 medals which they registered at the 2010 edition in

There were several firsts this year. Medals in rowing, wushu, sepaktakraw, kurash, equestrian and bridge -- hardly known in -- were highly encouraging.

As was the case with past Games, brought a huge haul of medals. India claimed a tally of 7 gold, 10 silver and 2 bronze medals from at this year's Asiad.

Indian athletes recorded their best tally at the continental extravaganza since the inaugural edition in 1951.

India's best ever performance in came at the inaugural edition in 1951 when they hosted the event in That year, Indian athletes had clinched 10 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze.

Indian athletes had won seven gold medals at the 2002 edition as well, but had only managed a total of 17 medals, two less than this year.

Indian athletes were third best after global powerhouse and The Chinese took home 12 gold, and equal number of silver and nine bronze medals for a total of 33 medals.

Bahrain, powered by their Africa-born athletes, also won 12 gold, along with six silver and seven bronze medals.

Arpinder Singh ended India's 48-year wait for a gold medal in men's with an effort of 16.77 metres in the final. Before the 25-year-old Arpinder, the previous champion was Mohinder Singh Gill in 1970 with an effort of 16.11m.

Swapna Barman also created history by winning the women's heptathlon title. Swapna's triumph in the women's heptathlon is the first ever gold for India in the event at the Asiad. Swapna posted a score of 6026 points. Purnima Hembram, the other Indian in the fray, finished fourth with 5837 points.

In men's javelin, reigning Asian champion created a new national record on his way to the gold medal. Neeraj threw 88.06 metres in his third attempt to clinch gold. Neeraj's gold is India's second medal in the event in Asiad history. Gurtej Singh had taken a bronze at the 1982 edition in

Manjit Singh and Jinson Johnson claimed the gold and silver medals respectively in the men's 800m. Manjit finished first with a timing of one minute and 46.15 seconds. Jinson was 0.20 seconds behind his compatriot

Johnson clocked 3 minutes and 44.72 seconds to take the yellow medal in the men's 1,500m, while Manjit came fourth with 3:46.57.

In the women's 4X400m event, the Indian quartet of Hima Das, Raju Poovamma, Saritaben Laxmanbhai Gayakwad and Vismaya Koroth registered a time of 3:28.72 to finish at the top of the podium.

In the men's 4X400m relay, the Indian quartet of Muhammed Kunhu, Dharun Ayyasamy, and clocked a time of 3:1.85 to finish second.

Experienced clinched two silver medals in the 100m and 200m. Dutee clocked 23.20 seconds to finish second in the 200m race, while in the 100m, she timed 11.32 seconds as she became the first Indian woman after (in 1986) to get two sprint medals in a single edition of the quadrennial continental Games.

The shooters, as usual, won a bagful of medals with a tally of two gold, four silver and three bronze. Teenagers Saurabh Chaudhary and Shardul Vihan showed immense promise for the future with a gold and silver respectively. Rahi Sarnobatgot the other Indian gold in the women's 25 metre pistol event.

This edition of the Asiad has showcased the considerable progress Indian rowers have made at the international level.

the men's quadruple sculls team of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, and added the golden touch to India's best ever haul of three medals which include two bronze in the men's lightweight single sculls and men's lightweight double sculls categories.

The Indian quadruple sculls team clocked a time of 6 minutes and 17.13 seconds while hosts clocked 6:20.58 to take the silver. had to be content with the bronze at 6:22.41.

This is only the second gold for India since they started participating in the events at the Asiad. The first was won by Bajrang Lal Takhar in men's singles sculls at the 2010 Games.

India's contingent returned home with a total of five medals for the first time since the sport became part of the programme in 1998. In the previous edition, India's team scaled the previous highest tally of four medals.

In Jakarta, Saurav Ghosal, Dipika and Joshana got a bronze medal each in the singles competitions. Then the men's team took a bronze and the women's side bagged a silver. The women's team got a bronze in 2010.

The wushu players also produced their best ever medal haul at with four bronze medals in the wushu sanda competition. Three medals came from the men's competition as Santosh Kumar (56 kiloram), Surya Bhanu (60kg) and Narender Grewal (65kg). Naorem Roshibina Devi took a bronze in the women's 60kg category.

In kurash, a form of traditional central Asian wrestling, India's Pincky Balhara clinched silver, while Malaprabha Jadav settled for bronze in the women's 52 kilogram category.

India got its first-ever medal in sepaktakraw as it settled for a bronze medal after losing to in the semi-finals of the men's team regu event.

For the first time, India bagged two silver medals in the equestrian competition.

In the competition, and bagged a silver medal in the 49er FX women category, while settled for bronze in the Open 4.7 category.

In the 49er FX category, Varsha and Sweta scored a total of 44 points and 40 net points to finish second behind Singapore's Min and Rui Qi Cecilia Low, who got 44 total points and 14 net points.

In the Open 4.7 category, Harshita scored a total of 62 points and 50 net points to finish third.

In badminton, star shuttler P.V. Sindhu had to settle for a historic silver after going down in straight games against World No.1 Tai Tzu-ying of The defeat meant that Sindhu became the first Indian to win an individual silver medal in at the Asiad. Saina had to settle for bronze after losing in the semi-finals. However, the performances of the male shuttlers was dissapointing.

Along with the success stories, there were several major disappointments as well. Two of the biggest upsets were in kabaddi, with both the men's and women's teams failing to win the gold medals for the first time. Both the Indian teams fell to

The boxers also turned out to be a major disappointment with only two medals. Upcoming stunned the reigning Olympic champion Hasanboy Dusmatov of to win the men's light flyweight (49 kilogram) category.

Vikas Krishan had to settle for bronze in the men's middleweight (75kg) as he had to pull out of the semi-finals due to an

The men's freestyle wrestlers were another big disappointment with Bajrang Punia's gold in the 65kg category the only saving grace. Vinesh Phogat won gold in the women's 50 kg freestyle section to take India's tally to two gold medals. Divya Kakran won a bronze in the 68kg.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was at the receiving end of probably the biggest upset in at this year's Asiad as he was outclassed 3-5 by of in the first round of the men's 74kg division.

The performance by the Indian archers was something of a mixed bag. The Indian men's and women's compound teams lost to teams from in their respective finals. The performance by the compound archers came as a consolation after the complete failure of the recurve team with both the men's and women's teams going down in their quarter-finals.

The men's team also fell far short of expectations despite being strong contenders for the title in a relatively lightweight field. They failed to reach the final, losing to in a dramatic penalty shoot-out. The managed to take some consolation by defeating arch-foes 2-1 in the bronze medal play-off.

The women's team did better as they got a silver medal, losing 1-2 to lower-ranked in the final. It was India's second silver medal in women's after a gap of 20 years.

