Ghosh eyeing return in Commonwealth Championships

Ace player on Wednesday said he's eyeing a comeback in the Commonwealth Championships in June after being granted unconditional bail by the court.

Ghosh was embroiled in a case of domestic violence after he was accused of raping a minor.

"All the allegations against me are false and me and my family have got bail," Ghosh told reporters here.

"I will try to make a comeback in the Commonwealth Championships in July in I will try my best. But at the same time I'll have to appear in courts whenever they summon."

"With the bail, I can concentrate on playing again. It's a very difficult battle and I consider myself lucky that my family and well-wishers stand beside me. I'm grateful to them," he said.

Ghosh was accused of rape by a girl in March last year but the charges were dropped after he married her in August. However, she had filed an FIR last week, accusing Ghosh and his family of domestic violence.

Ghosh and five of his relatives were charged under IPC sections 498A (physical and mental torture), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 195A (threatening to give false evidence) and 34 (common intention) at the court on January 16.

"We all made an effort to reunite but I'm clueless why all these allegations were made against us. I was really shocked to see the complaint. I'm innocent and waiting for the verdict," he said.

