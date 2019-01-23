Top two seeds Baszak, Sacco bow out of ITF juniors

There were some major upsets in store on Wednesday at the red clay courts of the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad as the top two seeds Weronika Baszak of and Federia Sacco of bowed out in the pre quarter finals of the girls Singles event of the ITF juniors tennis tournament.

Baszak, ranked 86th in the world, seemed absolutely helpless in front of the unseeded Belgian as the latter took an hour and eight minutes to breeze past the top seed by a clean 6-3,6-0.

Tilwith Di Girolami will face Shuoran Wang of in the quarter finals on Thursday.

Second seeded of met a similar fate as she came back from a set down against of the to level the match at one set all but ultimately did not perform as per expectations and failed to live up to her billing as she dropped her serve twice from being 4-2 up in the final set to eventually lose the match by a long 3-6,6-3,4-6.

While the top seed in Boys' Singles Stijin Pel of the went past Hamad Medjedovic of 7-5, 6-2, the only seeded Indian in the championship Dev Javia, lost to unseeded Han- of Chinese by an easy 1-6, 3-6 in an hour and 20 minutes.

However, unseeded Madhwin Kamath upheld Indian hopes as he ousted seventh seed of by a straight 7-5, 6-1 to proceed to the quarter finals of the boys' singles event.

Third seed of conceded at 2-6, 0-4 to China's Hanwen Li owing to injury, while fifth seed of lost to unseeded of 3-6, 0-6.

