Top two seeds Baszak, Sacco bow out of ITF juniors

There were some major upsets in store on Wednesday at the red clay courts of the Dakshin Kalikata Sansad as the top two seeds Weronika Baszak of Poland and Federia Sacco of Italy bowed out in the pre quarter finals of the girls Singles event of the ITF juniors tennis tournament.
Baszak, ranked 86th in the world, seemed absolutely helpless in front of the unseeded Belgian as the latter took an hour and eight minutes to breeze past the top seed by a clean 6-3,6-0.
Tilwith Di Girolami will face Shuoran Wang of China in the quarter finals on Thursday.
Second seeded Federica Sacco of Italy met a similar fate as she came back from a set down against Alexandra Eala of the Philippines to level the match at one set all but ultimately did not perform as per expectations and failed to live up to her billing as she dropped her serve twice from being 4-2 up in the final set to eventually lose the match by a long 3-6,6-3,4-6.
While the top seed in Boys' Singles Stijin Pel of the Netherlands went past Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia 7-5, 6-2, the only seeded Indian in the championship Dev Javia, lost to unseeded Han-Chin Lin of Chinese Taipei by an easy 1-6, 3-6 in an hour and 20 minutes.
However, unseeded Madhwin Kamath upheld Indian hopes as he ousted seventh seed Alexander Gaponenko of Israel by a straight 7-5, 6-1 to proceed to the quarter finals of the boys' singles event.
Third seed Younes Lalami Laaroussi of Morocco conceded at 2-6, 0-4 to China's Hanwen Li owing to injury, while fifth seed Sahar Simon of Israel lost to unseeded Jin Gu of China 3-6, 0-6.
