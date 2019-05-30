'Giant slayers' rewarded with ministerial berths in Modi cabinet

The has rewarded MPs who defeated political heavyweights in their respective parliamentary constituencies with their induction in the

The for a cabinet berth is Smriti Zubin Irani, who defeated in a closely fought election in Gandhis' family bastion Amethi, has been inducted as a Cabinet

Irani in the previous dispensation was given the plum human resource development ministry and later served as the for information and broadcasting, and then the

BJP's Giriraj Singh, who defeated Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, was inducted in the cabinet. Giriraj fought a tough electoral battle against Kumar, who is a vocal critic of the Prime and through crowd-funding raised a considerable amount for his campaign.

Kumar was considered a rage on the and generated a lot of hype during the campaign.

Former for Agriculture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who defeated Minister Ashok Gehlot's son in his maiden election from Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, has also been rewarded with a Cabinet minister's post. Singh won with margin of 2.75 lakh vote.

Arvind Sawant, candidate from South Lok Sabha seat, also bagged a cabinet berth. He defeated his nearest rival, Congress's with over one lakh vote. Before, the elections Deora was considered most favorable to win the seat, and he had Mukesh Ambani as one his admirer, who wished him luck for the election.

Sawant retained his parliamentary seat. He was an with Mahanagar Telephone Network Ltd (MTNL) in the past.

In the list of the giant slayers, candidature of is in contrast to the rest. Sarangi is known for keeping a minimalist lifestyle and reportedly spent his life commuting on bicycle. He defeated sitting BJD's Jena, an industrialist, and candidate Nabajyoti Patnaik, son of Odisha

He was inducted into the Cabinet as a Sarangi is a two-time independent MLA from Nilgiri in Odisha.

