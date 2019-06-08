Girl gets shot for asking her money back

A girl was shot at after she asked an accused to return her money. The incident occurred in area of South West

"The boy, identified as Rahul Singhal, was travelling by a Fortuner car. He first shot the girl identified as and later pushed her out of the car," said of Police (South-West)

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by passersby who later called the police.

In the hospital the girl recorded her statement with the police and alleged that she was shot after the she demanded her money back from Singhal who had taken it from her promising to return it on time.

