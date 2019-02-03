Glaring example of Modi-Shah destroying institutions: Andhra CM

on Sunday condemned the happenings in Kolkata, terming it a glaring example of and BJP destroying the institutions.

Naidu, also the of (TDP), tweeted that attacking political opponents in different States, few days before the Parliament elections, will have disastrous consequences in the country.

"This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by of to preserve and protect the Constitution and spirit of federalism in the country," tweeted Naidu

"After opposition parties started uniting and started to fight together to save democracy, the Modi led BJP is losing all hope. The misuse of institutions by the union government to victimize political opponents in States is reaching dangerous proportions," said

He was reacting to the happenings in Kolkata, where a group of CBI officers were spotted near the residence of This led to a scuffle between CBI and Kolkata policemen.

The CBI was reportedly looking for Kumar in connection with its probe into ponzi scheme scam case.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)