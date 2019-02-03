Glaring example of Modi-Shah destroying institutions: Andhra CM

-
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday condemned the happenings in Kolkata, terming it a glaring example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah destroying the institutions.
Naidu, also the President of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), tweeted that attacking political opponents in different States, few days before the Parliament elections, will have disastrous consequences in the country.
"This is shocking and we strongly condemn this. We stand by Chief Minister of West Bengal to preserve and protect the Constitution and spirit of federalism in the country," tweeted Naidu
"After opposition parties started uniting and started to fight together to save democracy, the Modi led BJP is losing all hope. The misuse of institutions by the union government to victimize political opponents in States is reaching dangerous proportions," said Naidu.
He was reacting to the happenings in Kolkata, where a group of CBI officers were spotted near the residence of police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. This led to a scuffle between CBI and Kolkata policemen.
The CBI was reportedly looking for Kumar in connection with its probe into ponzi scheme scam case.
