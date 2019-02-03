Kejriwal extends support to Mamata

on Sunday extended support to his counterpart as she began a sit-in in Kolkata in protest against the

"Spoke to Mamta didi and expressed solidarity. Modi-Shah duo's action is completely bizarre and anti-democracy," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Modi ji has made a complete mockery of democracy and the federal structure. A few years back, Modi ji captured anti-corruption branch of by sending paramilitary forces. Now, this. Modi-Shah duo is a threat to and its democracy. We strongly condemn this action," he added.

Kejriwal's reaction came after Banerjee began the sit-in "to save the federal structure of the country".

According to government sources, Kejriwal may also visit Kolkata on Monday.

Last year, Banerjee had extended support to Kejriwal and had visited him when he was protesting at the residence of Delhi

Kejriwal, along with three Cabinet Ministers, camped in the Raj Niwas for 10 days demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the to end their undeclared 'strike' and the Centre to approve Delhi government's proposal to deliver ration to the poor at their houses.

Banerjee started her 'dharna' following a high drama in front of Rajeev Kumar's official residence on Loudon Street when a group of CBI officers were stopped by city police personnel from approaching Kumar's house.

The personnel also forcibly took the officers to a police station after bundling them into several vehicles.

--IANS

nks/prs

