Chandrababu Naidu deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh: KTR

In a blazing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday said that it was TDP which worked with BJP in the last four-and-half years and yet Naidu is criticising TRS and BJP today to hide his administrative failures and win elections in Andhra Pradesh.
He stated that the people of Telangana voted TRS back to power because they believed in the welfare schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. But today, the people of Andhra Pradesh are not ready to vest faith in Chandrababu Naidu because of his incompetent governance.
He made the above remarks during the joining program of Congress leader Vanteru Prathap Reddy into TRS at Telangana Bhavan today.
KTR called BJP as 'Build up Jatiya Party' and stated that a line of central leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, six chief ministers and 11 central ministers campaigned in Telangana but BJP lost deposit in 103 seats.
KTR remarked that neither BJP nor the Congress will get the magic number in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
TRS will be working with non-Congress and non-BJP parties and various political parties like Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) which have made their stand clear to not support either BJP or Congress, he emphasised.
With a lot of confidence, he said, "TRS will win 16 MP seats in Telangana and play a key role at the Centre.
