Chandrababu Naidu deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh: KTR

In a blazing attack on and (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Working K T on Friday said that it was TDP which worked with in the last four-and-half years and yet Naidu is criticising TRS and today to hide his administrative failures and win elections in

He stated that the people of Telangana voted TRS back to power because they believed in the welfare schemes introduced by K Chandrashekar Rao. But today, the people of are not ready to vest faith in Chandrababu Naidu because of his incompetent governance.

He made the above remarks during the joining program of into TRS at Telangana Bhavan today.

KTR called as 'Build up Jatiya Party' and stated that a line of central leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, six chief ministers and 11 central ministers campaigned in Telangana but BJP lost deposit in 103 seats.

KTR remarked that neither BJP nor the will get the magic number in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

TRS will be working with non- and non-BJP parties and various political parties like Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and which have made their stand clear to not support either BJP or Congress, he emphasised.

With a lot of confidence, he said, "TRS will win 16 seats in Telangana and play a key role at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)