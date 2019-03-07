Global smartphone shipments to fall for third consecutive year

The global market is projected to experience its third consecutive year of declining shipments as volumes are forecast to fall by 0.8 per cent, with volumes dipping to 1.39 billion, said a (IDC) report.

According to "Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker" report, the worldwide market is, however, expected to pick up momentum this year with year-over-year (YoY) growth of 2.3 per cent in the second half in 2019.

Global smartphone shipments are forecast to reach 1.54 billion units in 2023.

"The biggest question that remains unanswered is what will bring the smartphone industry back to growth. There is no question that industry growth has been down for reasons that have already been identified -- longer replacement cycles, a challenged market and geopolitical headwinds," Ryan Reith, Program Vice President, Worldwide Trackers, IDC, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"But it is short-sighted to overlook the possibilities of some important advancements that are within reach with 5G probably being the most significant."

While of upgrading to 5G device/service remain unclear, it is evident that after 2019 this will begin to attain significant numbers.

"Though the 5G developments and foldable screen buzz is yet to have a reality check from users, 2019 will be surely marked as a year of modernisation in the smartphone market," said Sangeetika Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst, Worldwide Trackers, IDC.

The market research firm expects 5G smartphone shipments to account for roughly one out of every four shipped globally in 2023.

--IANS

ksc/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)