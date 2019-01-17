Key Indian equity market indices open in green

Taking a cue from global markets, the key Indian equity market indices on Thursday opened higher.

The Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had closed at 36,321.29 points on Wednesday, opened higher at 36,413.60 points.

Minutes into trading, it was quoting at 36,453.62 points, up by 132.33 points, or 0.36 per cent.

At (NSE), the broader 51-scrip Nifty, which had closed at 10,890.30 points on Wednesday, was quoting at 10,923.15 points, up by 32.85 points or 0.30 per cent.

Broadly negative global cues, especially owing to the political uncertainty in the UK on Brexit, along with a sustained weakness in the Indian currency, subdued the Indian equity market on Wednesday with both indices ending flat.

The Sensex was up by 2.96 points or 0.01 per cent at the Wednesday's closing. In the day's trade, the barometer 30-scrip sensitive index had touched a high of 36,462.03 points and a low of 36,278.61 points. The Nifty, too was up by 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent.

On Thursday, Asian indices were mostly showing a positive trend though Japan's Nikkei 225 was quoting in red, down by 0.05 per cent. Hang Seng was up by 0.35 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was also up by 0.20 per cent. China's Shanghai Composite index was trading in green, up by 0.14 per cent.

Overnight, Nasdaq closed in green, up by 0.15 per cent while FTSE 100 was down by 0.47 per cent at the closing on Wednesday.

