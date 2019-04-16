Goa BJP government's performance below average: ADR

The BJP government in performed "poorly and underwhelmingly" on almost all governance parameters important for voters, including employment, sanitation, and food prices, according to a report by the (ADR).

"The Survey Report 2018 points to the fact that voters' priorities in have been neglected by the government in power. This is quite clear from the fact that the government has performed poorly and underwhelmingly on a majority of top 10 governance issues as rated by the voters of Goa," the survey, conducted between October and December 2018 and released on Tuesday, said.

According to the report, employment, better garbage clearance and lower for consumers were top priorities for voters across the state who voted the government's performance as "below average" on all three.

In rural areas, the concerns were employment opportunities, and better healthcare, and the government performed below average on these as well, the report said.

It scored 2.66 on a scale of 5 on employment, 2.56 on for consumers and 2.65 on availability of better hospitals and primary centres, it said.

"In addition, the government has performed poorly on better public transport (2.46) and better garbage clearance (2.5) in rural Goa."

According to the survey, employment, traffic congestion and garbage clearance were major concerns for urban voters.

"The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of better employment opportunities (2.58 on a scale of 5), traffic congestion (2.65), and better garbage clearance (2.66) was rated as below average. In addition, the government has performed poorly on better roads (2.46) and drinking water (2.64) in urban Goa," the report added.

