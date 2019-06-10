Goa CM condoles death of veteran artist Girish Karnad

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condoled the death of veteran artist and Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad.
"Saddened by the passing away of veteran actor, poet and Jnanpith awardee #GirishKarnad. My thoughts and prayers are with his family," Sawant tweeted.
Born in Raigad district of Maharashtra, Karnad, 81, died following a prolonged illness in Bengaluru.
--IANS
