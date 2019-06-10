Karnad always experimented with his work: Kerala CM

Condoling the death of Jnanpith Award winner and multi-lingual scholar Girish Karnad, Chief Minister on Monday said he was one who always experimented with his work.

"Karnad was one who has contributed immensely to the growth of Indian drama, theatre and films. He used his area of work to point out the degradation of and also the increase in the communal fabric of the country. He was always experimental with his works," said in his condolence statement.

The 81-year-old artiste, a master playwright, screenwriter, actor, and a colossus in India's cultural landscape, passed away at his residence in Bengaluru earlier in the day.

Apart from acting in several films in various languages, Karnad also acted in two Malayalam films.

and Cinema A. said the country has lost one of its most talented and multi-faceted personality and it's going to be an irreparable loss.

"He will be remembered for his overall contribution to the society, be it in the form of theatre, cinema, writings and even in the way he stood up for secularism," said Balan.

--IANS

sg/mag/in

