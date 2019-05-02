Goa Deputy Speaker wants CM's post, nothing less

Michael Lobo, of the Legislative Assembly, here on Thursday, said he was waiting for his party to appoint him Chief Minister, and added he would not join the contest for the Speaker's post even if the (BJP) forced him to do that.

"Whatever I think does not come true. I wanted to become Chief Minister, but the party did not make me one. I am still waiting for the party to make me (CM). If the party forces me to become Chief Minister, I will. If the party forces me to become the Speaker, I would not. I am happy as the Deputy Speaker," Lobo told reporters at the

Lobo's comments have come at a time when the is scouting for candidates to fill up the Speaker's post, which fell vacant after was appointed following the death of on March 17.

Sawant on Wednesday had said it was necessary to fill up the post of ahead of the monsoon session of the Assembly, the dates for which have not been decided.

The said the party should try to appoint a senior legislator, on the verge of retirement, to the position. "Let the seniormost member of the House, due to retire by the next election, take this position. Let him be happy that he retired as the Speaker,' Lobo said without taking any name.

Lobo, also an aspirant for a berth in the Sawant-headed new cabinet, is at loggerhead with the state BJP leadership over his criticism of the BJP-led government's functioning.

Lobo, a two-term MLA, also said a elected to the post of had to play a neutral role and could not raise popular issues in the House, which was one of the reasons why he did not want to take up the position.

