Goa monsoon assembly session from July 15 to August 9

IANS  |  Panaji 

The monsoon session of the Goa legislative assembly will be held from July 15 to August 9, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

The assembly schedule was approved at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Sawant, a government spokesperson said.

The monsoon session will be Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's first full-fledged session as the leader of the House, after he was sworn in as Chief Minister, following the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on March 17 this year.

This will also be the first full-fledged assembly session with the state legislative unit at its full strength of 40.

Goa witnessed two round of bypolls in April and May, after two Congress legislators quit the party and their legislatorship last year to join the BJP, and the deaths of two MLAs - Manohar Parrikar and Francis D'Souza - earlier this year.

