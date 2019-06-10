Probe on into break in at IAF project office: French Minister

said on Monday that it was carrying out an investigation into a break in at the office of the (IAF) Project Management Team (PMT) overseeing the fighter deal and the will be updated about the details.

"Investigation is going on and, of course, Indian authorities will be updated (about the details)," French and Foreign Affairs said here.

He was responding to queries on the sidelines of an event during which he interacted with Indian alumni of French institutions in the fields of business administration, engineering and design.

The break-in and theft had occurred in the office of PMT overseeing the fighter deal last month and some documents were taken away.

The IAF team is based in in connection with the procurement of 36 fighter planes, the first of which is expected to be delivered to in September this year.

Earlier in the day, Lemoyne met It is the first French ministerial visit after the assumed office for a second term.

has been invited to the Summit in later this year.

--IANS

ps/soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)