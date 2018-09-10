GoAir starts 3-day sale; offers flight tickets starting from Rs 1099

Budget carrier on Monday launched a new sales scheme which offers tickets as low as Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) for travel during September 10-30.

Tickets are available currently and would be on sale till September 12, said in statement.

According to the company, this offer is available across all routes that operates and fares will vary from sector to sector.

"This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks. Booking period will be from 10th September, 2018 to 12th September, 2018 for the travel period from 10th September, 2018 to 30th September, 2018," the statement said.

