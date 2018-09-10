JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Foreign PE funds and JVs to have a go at next round of IBC assets
Business Standard

GoAir starts 3-day sale; offers flight tickets starting from Rs 1099

Tickets are available currently and would be on sale till September 12, GoAir said in statement

IANS  |  New Delhi 

There were about 169 passengers on board when the flight developed a snag | File Photo
GoAir offering flights starting from Rs 1099 | File Photo

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday launched a new sales scheme which offers tickets as low as Rs 1,099 (all-inclusive) for travel during September 10-30.

Tickets are available currently and would be on sale till September 12, GoAir said in statement.

According to the company, this offer is available across all routes that GoAir operates and fares will vary from sector to sector.

"This offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks. Booking period will be from 10th September, 2018 to 12th September, 2018 for the travel period from 10th September, 2018 to 30th September, 2018," the statement said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 10 2018. 22:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements