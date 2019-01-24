Gomti riverfront project: ED raids on in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP

The (ED) on Thursday searched over 10 places in Delhi, Haryana, and in connection with the Rs 1,500 crore Gomti riverfront development project in

"Since morning our teams have been carrying out the raids involving a probe into charges of money laundering in the Gomti riverfront project case," an ED told IANS.

The locations include residences of engineers and officials of the Irrigation Department.

The ED is looking for documents and evidences to check if the funds generated for the beautification and development project were laundered and ploughed to create illegal assets by the accused.

On March 30, 2018, the agency registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case taking cognizance of a (CBI) FIR that was registered in December 2017.

The CBI had taken over the probe after the Yogi Adityanath-led government took charge in The project was given the nod by his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav during the Samajwadi Party's regime.

