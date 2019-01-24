ED raids in multiple states in Gomti riverfront PMLA case

The Thursday conducted multiple searches across various states in connection with its probe into the Rs 1,500 crore Gomti riverfront development project in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, official sources said.

They said the raids were being carried out in various premises of the accused and their associates in ( and Noida), Delhi, and Rajasthan, by a team of the (ED) officials assisted by local police.

The teams are looking for documents and evidence, they said.

The central probe agency had filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Act (PMLA) in this instance in March last year. The ED case was filed after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR.

The CBI had taken over the investigation after the present Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in ordered an inquiry into the beautification project of the front.

The project was carried out by the previous dispensation.

The government had asked for an investigation into irregularities committed with a "criminal intent" in the implementation of the Channelisation Project and the Front Development by the state's

The CBI had filed an FIR against then chief engineers Gulesh Chandra, S N Sharma, Qazim Ali, then engineers Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Kamaleshwar Singh, and

Gulesh Chandra, Mangal Yadav, and have retired.

The had constituted a committee under retired Alok Kumar Singh, which had indicated prima facie irregularities in the project in its report dated May 16, 2017.

The had registered a case on June 19 on the basis of this report.

The subsequently sought a CBI probe into the matter in July 2017.

The Centre referred the matter to the CBI on November 24, 2017 on the basis of which the agency took over the investigation in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)