CBI files FIR against Chanda Kochhar's husband, Videocon group

The on Thursday said it has registered a case against Deepak Kochhar, husband of former MD and Chanda Kochhar, in connection with the Rs 3,250 crore loan to the given in 2012.

The action comes in the wake of a preliminary enquiry the agency registered on March 31, 2018 against Deepak Kochhar, officials and others to determine whether any wrongdoing was involved in the sanctioning of the loan by the as part of a consortium, a senior (CBI) said.

After registering the case, several teams carried out searches at four places in The covered offices of Nupower, a company operated by

A preliminary enquiry is conducted to determine if there is enough evidence of wrongdoing for a case to be taken up for detailed investigation. If sufficient evidence suggests a cognizable offence has been committed, then this is converted into a regular First Information Report (FIR).

The registered the preliminary enquiry after news reports raised questions about Videocon allegedly providing crores of rupees to a firm promoted by and a few relatives six months after his (Dhoot's) group got the Rs 3,250 crore loan from the

The said amount was part of a loan of Rs 40,000 crore which Videocon got from a consortium of 20 banks led by the State Bank of

On October 4, 2018, quit as ICICI Bank and MD.

--IANS

