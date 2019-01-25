Google asks US Supreme Court to review Oracle case

has filed a petition in the to review its long-running copyright issue with Cloud giant over the use of

After acquired in 2010, it sued for using these Last March, an appeals court in the US ruled that violated copyright laws when it used Oracle's open-source software to build the platform.

"Today we asked the Supreme Court of the to review our long-running copyright dispute with over the use of The outcome will have a far-reaching impact on innovation across the computer industry," Kent Walker, Senior of & at Google said in a statement on Thursday.

Claiming that it should receive $475 million in damages in addition to $8.8 billion relating to "profits apportioned to infringed copyrights", Oracle accused Google of illegally copying a key part of the Java platform into its

According to Google, with apps now common, "we sometimes forget how hard it once was for developers to build apps across a wide range of different platforms".

"Our 2008 release of the open-source platform changed the game. It helped developers overcome the challenges of smaller processors, limited memory, and short battery life, while providing innovative features and functionality for development," said Walker.

Google said it built Android following the computer industry's long-accepted practice of re-using software interfaces, which provide sets of commands that make it easy to implement common functionality.

"Android created a transformative new platform, while letting millions of Java programmers use their existing skills to create new applications," said Google.

Google has blamed Oracle for trying to profit by changing the rules of

"Oracle's lawsuit claims the right to control software interfaces -- the building blocks of -- and as a result, the ability to lock in a community of developers who have invested in learning the free and open Java language," Google noted.

Java was developed by tech firm which was acquired by Oracle in 2010.

In 2012, the companies took the issue to court but the jury was unable to determine whether Google used Java application programming interfaces (APIs) fairly.

Two years later, an appeals court overturned the ruling and raised the question on Google's "fair use" of Oracle's technology.

In 2016, it was ruled that Google's use of Oracle's APIs was legal under the copyright law's fair use doctrine, "which allows the free use of copyrighted material under specific circumstances".

Oracle appealed the decision and the jury ruled in favour of the Cloud As of 2016, Oracle was seeking $9.3 billion in damages from the

--IANS

na/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)