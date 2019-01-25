Trump backed bill to fund border wall fails in Senate

A bill backed by US that will fund a border wall failed to pass the on Thursday.

The bill, which needs 60 yes-votes to move forward, was supported by 51, and opposed by 47, reported.

Two Republican senators, of and of voted no on the bill, while of voted yes.

The will proceed to vote on a bill produced by Democrats which calls for a temporary reopening of the without funding for a border wall, it will also need 60 votes to move forward.

The votes are a major showdown between the two parties 34 days into the unprecedented government shutdown, while neither are expected to pass. Analysts believe the votes will be an indicator of the mood among lawmakers and provide a clearer direction for negotiators in the coming days.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)