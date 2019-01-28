GOQii launches GPS enabled smart band in India

GOQii, a domestic fitness technology player, on Monday launched the "RunGPS" smart band which comes with a and integrated with "Marathon Coaching" for Rs 4,999 in

Targeted at the running community that trains for marathons, treks and other running activities, the company has signed up ace runners and doctors who would offer their expertise to the users under a three-month coaching programme.

"According to the recent edition of ' Fit Report', running has increased from 22 per cent in 2017 to 33 per cent in 2018 among Indians. 'RunGPS' will aid our players/users to run better towards a healthier lifestyle," Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO, GOQii, said in a statement.

The smart band is available on the Store and on

"RunGPS" has six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calories burnt, and heart rate.

The device also tracks activities and sleep, comes with an integrated USB charger that can easily be connected to any power bank, adapter or laptop, the company claimed.

It can be connected wirelessly via to the GOQii iOS and app.

