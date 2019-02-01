Mobile data usage in India up 50%: Goyal

JUST IN
Rs 64,587 cr budgetary support for railways in 2019-20: Goyal

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said mobile data usage in India has increased by a phenomenal 50 per cent within no time and the cost of data and voice calls in the country are now possibly the lowest in the world.

"Mobile and its parts manufacturing companies have grown from 2 to 268 now, creating thousands of jobs in both urban and rural areas of the country," said Goyal while presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha.

"We aim to have one lakh digital villages in the next five years," he added.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 12:14 IST

