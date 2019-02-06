Government approves higher electricity allocation to Telangana, Jharkhand

The on Wednesday approved a proposal to allocate 85 per cent of generated by NTPC's Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) to the state.

Additionally, the proposal also mandates allocation of 85 per cent of power generated from the expansion project of in to the state government, an official release said.

The PTPS belongs to (PVUNL), a subsidiary company of the

Both the projects are being set up in two phases, the release said, adding that the TSTPP will come up at Ramagundam in Telangana's district and in Jharkhand's district.

"The first phase of the TSTPP will comprise two units of 800 MW each and second phase three units of 800 MW each. PTPS will comprise three units of 800 MW each in first phase and two units 800 MW each in second phase."

According to the statement, the allocation of 85 per cent power from PTPS expansion project was the prime condition in the joint venture agreement between the government and the for the 4,000 MW capacity expansion of PTPS.

--IANS

rv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)