Governor invites Naveen to form government in Odisha

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal on Sunday invited Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik to form the next government in the state after the latter staked his claim to be the Chief Minister.
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that the Governor has invited Patnaik to form the next government after being satisfied that BJD commands a majority in the new Assembly.
The BJD has secured 112 of the 146 assembly seats in the recent elections.
Naveen Patnaik and his council of ministers will take oath at the Exhibition Ground here on May 29.
Patnaik met the Governor earlier on Sunday and staked his claim to form the government for a fifth consecutive term in Odisha.
In support of his claim, Patnaik also submitted a letter showing that he has been elected as leader of the BJD legislature party.
Patnaik was elected the leader of the BJD legislature party by the newly elected MLAs at the party headquarters here.
Meanwhile, the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar has also handed over the list of newly elected MLAs to the Governor.
