Governor's peace meeting in Bengal inconclusive

A meeting called by West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi with four political parties to create a harmonious situation in the state riddled by political violence remained "inconclusive" on Thursday.
Emerging out of the Raj Bhavan, state BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar said that the Governor came up with a five-point set of suggestions but the representative of the ruling Trinamool Congress said he could not endorse it before talking to Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banereje.
Majumdar appreciated Tripathi's initiative and said his party would support any step that would stop the ongoing violence and bring peace.
However, he said the very fact the Governor had to convene the meeting proved there was no peace in the state.
Trinamool Secretary General Partha Chatterjee, who attended the meeting, did not speak to the media.
CPI-M politburo member Mohammad Salim alleged the Trinamool and BJP were trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the state.
The move came after Tripathi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and apprised them of the situation in the state.
Chief Minister Banerjee has accused Tripathi of misquoting the number of dead in the post-poll violence in the state and claimed eight people, out of 10, from her party had been killed in clashes after the recent general elections.
