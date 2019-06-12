Bengal Governor calls meeting of four major parties amid post-poll violence

Amid post-poll violence being reported across districts in West Bengal, Keshari Nath convened a meeting of four major political parties on Thursday in order to create harmonious situation in the state, an said on Wednesday.

invited and Trinamool Congress' General Partho Chatterjee, Dilip Ghosh, state and CPI (M)'s state Committee

The meeting was held at Raj Bhavan.

"In the context of reported incidents of post-poll violence in the state, Shri Keshari Nath has convened a meeting of four major political parties in West which will be useful in creating a harmonious situation whereby peace and harmony prevails in the State for the benefit of the citizens," an at the Raj Bhavan said.

The move came after Tripathi had met and on Monday and apprised them of the situation in the state.

Incidentally, Minister had accused Tripathi of misquoting the number of deceased in post-poll violence in the state and claimed eight people, out of 10, from her party had been killed in post-poll violence in the state.

--IANS

bdc/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)