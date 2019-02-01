Goyal announces single window clearance for Indian filmmakers

on Friday announced that there will be a single window clearances for Indian filmmakers for smooth shooting of films.

While presenting the Interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, he said: "Entertainment industry is a major employment generator. To promote the entertainment industry, there will be single window clearance to ease shooting of films.

"This was earlier available only to foreigners (and) is now going to be made available to Indian filmmakers as well."

also said that the government will include anti-camcording provisions in the Cinematography Act to control piracy.

--IANS

nks-dc/nn/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)