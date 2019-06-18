Goyal holds high-level review meeting with railway officials

Goyal on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with senior railway officials and asked them to work as a team to achieve ambitious targets set by the and to turn the national into one of the best railways in the world.

Goyal held the review meeting through at the Rail Bhawan here.

Besides Goyal, for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav, along with senior railway officials and all Managers of Zonal Railways and Production Units and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) participated in the meeting.

Goyal called upon the Zonal Railway officials to work as a team to achieve "ambitious targets" set by the

The indicated that a lot is required to be achieved which needs active participation of all.

Goyal emphasised on collective effort and said it will help to have a collective vision for the Railways, a vision which would be all inclusive with collective wisdom and collective will.

He exhorted all officials to perform with full dynamism to transform into one of the best in the world.

Speaking to officials, Angadi directed the officials to ensure that reaches out to the poorest of the poor so that they may also travel by rail.

Angadi insisted that safety, cleanliness and hygiene in the Railways should continue to be key focus areas.

After assuming charge as the MoS for railways, Angadi made a surprise visit to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and spoke to passengers to take direct feedback from those travelling in the class.

