LS day-2: Owaisi counter BJP MPs slogan-by-slogan

The second day of the 17th was brought into sharp focus by slogans raised during the oath-taking ceremony of the new lawmakers.

All (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi's swearing-in got all the attention as he responded to the shouts of ' Ram' by MPs with 'Allahu Akbar'.

As the walked towards the Speaker's podium to take oath, chants of ' Ram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' were raised by almost all members on the treasury benches.

A smiling Owaisi waved at them and proceeded to take oath.

Soon after going through the procedure, Owaisi responded to the slogans with 'Jai Bhim', 'Nara- Allah Hu Akbar' and 'Jai Hind'.

Reacting to slogans by pro-Hindutva side, Owaisi said, "It is good that they (BJP MP's) remember such things when they see me. I hope they will also remember the Constitution and deaths of children in Muzaffarpur."

Most BJP MPs raised ' Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans when they took oath.

An exchange of sarcasm was visible between and Lakhimpur Kheri MP when the BJP raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.

then intervened, indicating not to make any comment.

The BJP MPs raised the slogans whenever any Trinamool (TMC) MP took oath.

TMC's Kakoli Ghose gave back to the BJP MP's slogans with 'Jai Hind' and ' ' admired her strong reaction with thumpings on her table.

An Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana, reacted to the sloganeering and said: "This is not the right place, temples are there for it. All gods are the same, but targeting someone and taking that name, is wrong."

Slogans of 'Mandir vahin banayenge' were raised in the as Unnao MP took oath as a Member of

from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, concluded her oath with 'Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru.'

Besides sloganeering, first time actors-turned MPs from Gurdaspur and from Gorakhpur also drew attention in the

Several members took selfies with Deol while Ravi Kishan's oath-taking concluded with 'Namo Parvataye Pate Har Har Mahadev' chant. Ravi Kishan's demand for taking oath in 'Bhojpuri' -- regional language -- was denied by the pro tem

Considering poor health of ailing and bound Mulayam Singh Yadav, he was allowed to take oath from near his seat after the House gave its verbal approval.

