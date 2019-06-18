JUST IN
Anticipatory bail of Jharkhand legislator rejected in sexual harassment case

IANS  |  Ranchi 

A court in Jharkhand rejected anticipatory bail of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) legislator Pradeep Yadav in a sexual harassment case on Tuesday.

Additional District Judge (ADH) in Deoghar district Mohammad Nasirudin rejected the anticipatory bail of Yadav.

A JVM-P woman leader had lodged an FIR against Yadav in April this year in a sexual harassment case against him. The case was lodged when he had filed his nomination paper as JVM-P's Lok Sabha candidate from Godda seat.

