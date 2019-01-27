Goyal meets PSB heads on Monday, ahead of Budget

has called the heads of all public sector banks for a meeting on Monday when he is expected to take stock of sector's performance and discuss ways to improve their financial health.

According to sources, the meeting is part of a pre-budget exercise and was supposed to take place last week but got delayed after Arun Jaitley, who was handling the portfolio, suddenly left for the US for medical treatment.

Goyal, who was given charge of the and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday till the period of Jaitley's "indisposition", would take the stock-taking meeting which would also be attended by Secretary

Sources said the full-day meeting would be led by Kumar for the most part, with the joining towards the evening to take a broader view of the sector and their action plan for near future.

The is expected to discuss ways to improve financial health of state-owned banks, their non-performing assets (NPA) position and improving lending to priority sectors including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and agriculture, sources said.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just four days before Goyal presents the interim Budget on February 1 in the absence of Jaitley.

Jaitley (66) had a kidney transplant in May last year. Even that time Goyal was made in charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries.

