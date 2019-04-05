Guard stabs colleague to death in Gurugram hospital

In a horrific incident on Friday, a at a private hospital in Gurugram stabbed to death another inside the hospital, police said.

The incident took place at here around 5.15 a.m on Friday morning.

The CCTV footage showed the accused guard, identified as Naufil Anwar, committing the crime in a fit of rage, said Sumer Singh, the of Police (DCP), West Zone.

Singh said: The motive of murder is yet to be clear now as Anwar is at large. We have informed the victim's family and taking their statement to find some lead. Questioning of other guards and hospital employees is also underway."

According to the senior police officer, Anwar was deployed at the entrance gate of the hospital, while victim was performing duty outside the ICU located on the third floor.

As per the CCTV footage, Anwar went out from the hospital at 5.15 a.m, but returned to the hospital four minutes later and went straight to the third floor.

"Anwar repeatedly stabbed Kishor in chest, face and stomach until he died on the spot," the DCP said.

After committing the crime, Anwar ran away.

"The accused attacked the victim from front side. It shows how angry he was at the time of committing crime. Kishor's lung and hurt were damaged in the attack leading to his death on the spot," said forensic expert Dr

Anwar is a native of Uttar Pradesh's district, while Kishor hails from Bulandshahr. Both belonged to same agency and were deployed at the hospital for the last one year.

--IANS

str/nir

