Juvenile stabs friend over phone calls

A juvenile stabbed his friend for telephoning him repeatedly, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the 17-year-old accused received umpteen phone calls from his friend, Robin, in Ghazipur village in east

Angry over being disturbed, the juvenile got into a fight with and stabbed him and also his brother, of said.

The brothers were warded in a hospital, police said.

