Juvenile stabs friend over phone calls

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A juvenile stabbed his friend for telephoning him repeatedly, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the 17-year-old accused received umpteen phone calls from his friend, Robin, in Ghazipur village in east Delhi.

Angry over being disturbed, the juvenile got into a fight with Robin and stabbed him and also his brother, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

The brothers were warded in a hospital, police said.

First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 21:18 IST

