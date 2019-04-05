Juvenile stabs friend over phone calls

-
ALSO READ
Senior-level rejig in Delhi Police, four districts get new deputy commissioners
Sonu Punjaban attacked in Delhi
3 held in Delhi for smuggling weapons to criminals in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar
30k phone interviews, 2k home visits: Delhi police survey with Quality Council to improve services
8 policemen injured as idol immersion procession turns violent in Delhi
-
A juvenile stabbed his friend for telephoning him repeatedly, police said on Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday night when the 17-year-old accused received umpteen phone calls from his friend, Robin, in Ghazipur village in east Delhi.
Angry over being disturbed, the juvenile got into a fight with Robin and stabbed him and also his brother, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.
The brothers were warded in a hospital, police said.
--IANS
sp/mr/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU