70 killed, hundreds injured in Iran floods

The unprecedented floods across over the past weeks have claimed the lives of at least 70 people, the of the Emergency Organization, Hossein said on Friday.

A total of 791 people have been injured in the floods, said.

Emergency operation teams have been sent to the cities of and in province which are the worst affected by the floods in western Iran, said, reported.

Since there is no access by road to the cities due to the level of water and mud, aid is being delivered to the people by air, he said.

Medical personnel have reached the sites of the floods to help prevent the spread of contagious diseases, he added.

Earlier, (ILMO) announced that the provinces of and suffered high flood fatalities, with 21 and 14 deaths respectively.

Hundreds of people have been relocated as rain and floods forced evacuations.

Dozens of villages have disappeared under the mud and sludge in the west of

Since March 19, unprecedented floods have caused massive destruction to the agricultural sector, infrastructure and the residential areas.

--IANS

rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)