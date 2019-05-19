Gujarat BJP says exit polls as expected, Congress dismisses them

Chief Minister on Sunday expressed confidence that the exit poll predictions on the elections would be reflected in the actual results when they are announced on May 23, even as the opposition insisted it would prefer to wait for the real thing.

"The exit polls are no surprise for us, and this demonstrates the people of as also the entire country wants the government to be in the safe hands of a strong and there is no alternative than Narendra Modi," said.

Senior and Saurashtra legislator Virji Thummar, however, said: "The exit polls are way far from the ground reality and the actual results would surprise everyone."

"We are getting at least 11 seats, if not more, in All the factors like demonetization, unemployment, severe distress, et al which brought us very close to power in the 2017 assembly elections, were at play and you will see it on the 23rd," he added.

Similarly, south Gujarat rubbished the exit polls, asserting that: "Not only south Gujarat, the Saurashtra region combined would shock the BJP, you mark my words."

